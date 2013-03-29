FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's MTS acquires stake in parent's bank
March 29, 2013 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

Russia's MTS acquires stake in parent's bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past an MTS shop in St.Petersburg March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s top mobile phone operator MTS said on Friday it has acquired a 25.1 percent stake in MTS Bank for 5.1 billion roubles ($164 million) by buying additional shares issued by the bank.

The deal was concluded in accordance with the terms of an indicative offer between MTS, MTS Bank and their majority shareholder Sistema that were announced in October 2012.

MTS now owns around 27 percent of MTS Bank, Sistema has a 65.3 percent stake, while the balance of shares is held by other minority shareholders, MTS said in a statement.

($1 = 31.0844 Russian roubles)

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
