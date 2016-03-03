FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kremlin: Nanny who says beheaded Russian child to avenge Syria strikes 'mentally unsound'
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 3, 2016 / 9:58 AM / 2 years ago

Kremlin: Nanny who says beheaded Russian child to avenge Syria strikes 'mentally unsound'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Kremlin spokesman said on Thursday that remarks by a woman who said she had beheaded a child in Moscow to avenge Muslims killed in the Kremlin’s campaign of air strikes in Syria should be regarded as those of someone who is mentally unsound.

Gulchekhra Bobokulova, of Muslim-majority Uzbekistan, was shown in video footage posted online earlier on Thursday as saying she had committed the crime because she was unhappy with President Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch air strikes in the Middle East.

“I may be wrong. I‘m not an expert or a judge but it is obvious that we are definitely talking about a woman who is mentally unsound,” Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman, told reporters. “You need to regard anything that such a deranged woman says accordingly.”

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Alexander Winning

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.