Russia's Putin chairs meeting on air safety over Baltic

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Security Council, chaired by President Vladimir Putin, on Tuesday discussed aviation safety over the Baltic sea, where there have been a number of close encounters between Russian air force jets and NATO aircraft, the Kremlin said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists that the meeting had discussed ways to build confidence between NATO and Russian air forces operating in the area.

The NATO-Russia Council will meet on July 13 to discuss air safety measures over the Baltic, among other matters.