FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Russia's Putin chairs meeting on air safety over Baltic
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 5, 2016 / 10:01 AM / a year ago

Russia's Putin chairs meeting on air safety over Baltic

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, July 5, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Security Council, chaired by President Vladimir Putin, on Tuesday discussed aviation safety over the Baltic sea, where there have been a number of close encounters between Russian air force jets and NATO aircraft, the Kremlin said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists that the meeting had discussed ways to build confidence between NATO and Russian air forces operating in the area.

The NATO-Russia Council will meet on July 13 to discuss air safety measures over the Baltic, among other matters.

reporting by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.