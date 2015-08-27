FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says NATO training center opening in Georgia provocative
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 27, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 2 years ago

Russia says NATO training center opening in Georgia provocative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia considers the opening of a NATO training center in Georgia provocative, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Russia believes that a further strengthening of ties between the Western military alliance and Tbilisi would destabilize the security situation in the region, Zakharova told a briefing.

NATO said on Thursday that a new training center opened in Georgia would help the former Soviet republic to move closer to membership in the military alliance.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.