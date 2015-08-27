Russia says NATO training center opening in Georgia provocative

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia considers the opening of a NATO training center in Georgia provocative, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Russia believes that a further strengthening of ties between the Western military alliance and Tbilisi would destabilize the security situation in the region, Zakharova told a briefing.

NATO said on Thursday that a new training center opened in Georgia would help the former Soviet republic to move closer to membership in the military alliance.