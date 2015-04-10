FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says move to cap its NATO mission has Cold War echoes
April 10, 2015 / 1:23 PM / 2 years ago

Russia says move to cap its NATO mission has Cold War echoes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A move by NATO to cap the size of Russia’s diplomatic mission at the alliance’s Brussels headquarters has echoes of the Cold War, RIA news agency quoted Russian Foreign Ministry Alexei Meshkov as saying on Friday.

“This decision is very strange and smacks strongly of the Cold War era,” he said, referring to a decision that is part of moves by NATO to limit the size of other diplomatic missions at its headquarters as well.

Reporting by Polina Devitt, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
