FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NATO discussing increasing troops near Russia's borders: WSJ
Sections
Featured
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
Business
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 28, 2015 / 5:46 PM / 2 years ago

NATO discussing increasing troops near Russia's borders: WSJ

Military planes fly in formation during a NATO military exercise at the Birgi NATO Airbase in Trapani, Italy October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Member nations of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization are discussing increasing the number of troops stationed along the Russian border and putting them under formal alliance command, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing diplomats and military officers.

One plan would place battalions in Poland and three Baltic states, while another would have a single NATO battalion in the area, according to the newspaper.

Since Russia annexed Crimea from neighboring Ukraine last year, countries in the area have been concerned about its next move, especially after the Russian military stepped up its exercises in the region, according to the Journal.

Reuters did not confirm the report.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.