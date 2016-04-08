FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia-NATO Council may meet within weeks: agencies cite deputy foreign minister
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 8, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

Russia-NATO Council may meet within weeks: agencies cite deputy foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A meeting of the Russia-NATO Council may take place within weeks for the first time since the Ukraine crisis erupted in 2014, Alexey Meshkov, a deputy Russian foreign minister, was cited as saying on Friday by Russian news agencies.

“I do not rule out it happening in the coming weeks,” Meshkov was quoted as telling reporters.

NATO has previously said it could not convene such a meeting because of continuing differences with Russia over Moscow’s support for pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine among other issues.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.