NATO, Russia meeting confirms 'profound disagreements': NATO chief

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO’s first formal meeting with Russia’s envoy to the alliance in almost two years underscored the deep East-West divide over the Ukraine crisis and the future of Europe’s security, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

“In the meeting, it was reconfirmed that we disagree on the facts, on the narrative and the responsibilities in and around Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said after the meeting.

“Many allies disagree when Russia tries to portray this as a civil war. This is Russia destabilizing eastern Ukraine, providing support for the separatists, munitions, funding, equipment and also command and control,” he said.

“So there were profound disagreements,” he said.