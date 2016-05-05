FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin to NATO: Resurgent Russia not a threat, but will defend its interests
#World News
May 5, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

Kremlin to NATO: Resurgent Russia not a threat, but will defend its interests

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov arrives for the opening of the Army-2015 International Military-Technical Forum in Kubinka, outside Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A resurgent Russia is not a threat to anyone but it cannot ignore actions that threaten it and will defend its interests, the Kremlin said on Thursday, referring to NATO comments on the need to beef up the alliance’s forces in Europe.

“We have repeatedly said that a resurgent Russia is not a threat to anyone,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with journalists.

“But at the same time Russia certainly cannot ignore any actions that may pose a direct or potential threat to its national interests and, traditionally, the Russian side will defend its interests if need be.”

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning

