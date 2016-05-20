FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia raps NATO for deciding on meetings with Moscow unilaterally: agency
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 20, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

Russia raps NATO for deciding on meetings with Moscow unilaterally: agency

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg briefs the media ahead of a NATO foreign ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg should have consulted Moscow before announcing that the military alliance will hold a new meeting of the Russia-NATO council before NATO’s July summit, Interfax news agency quoted the Russian foreign minister as saying on Friday.

“Why on earth did he say that? The Russia-NATO council works on the basis of consensus,” Interfax cited Sergei Lavrov as saying and expressing Moscow’s “bewilderment”. “If they want to discuss this, let him discuss this with us instead of making his way to the microphone.”

NATO is due to hold its next summit in Warsaw in early July.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.