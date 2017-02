Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers his speech during the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov walks before delivering his speech during the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers his speech during the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

MUNICH Russia wants to build pragmatic relations with the United States based on mutual respect, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday.

Addressing the Munich Security Conference, he also described NATO as a "Cold War institution" whose expansion had led to unprecedented tensions in Europe over the past thirty years.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Shadia Nasralla; editing by John Stonestreet)