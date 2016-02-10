Russia says NATO's planned eastward build-up is destabilizing

Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova attends a news briefing in Moscow, Russia, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - NATO’s plan of its biggest build-up in eastern Europe since the Cold War is a destabilizing factor designed to contain Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Worried since Russia’s seizure of Crimea that Moscow could present a threat to Eastern Europe, the Western military alliance says it wants to bolster defenses on its eastern flank without provoking the Kremlin by stationing large forces permanently.

