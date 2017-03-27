Russian court fines opposition leader Alexei Navalny over protest

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A court on Monday fined Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny 20,000 roubles ($352.20) for his role in organizing what the authorities said was an illegal protest in Moscow on Sunday.
The same court was due, later on Monday, to consider a separate charge against him of disobeying a police officer.
A Reuters reporter saw police detain Navalny, who hopes to run against Vladimir Putin for the presidency next year, as he walked along central Moscow's Tverskaya Street on Sunday with supporters.
Reporting by Sveta Reiter; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Kevin O'Flynn