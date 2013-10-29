FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia lays new theft charges against Putin foe Navalny
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 29, 2013 / 3:18 PM / 4 years ago

Russia lays new theft charges against Putin foe Navalny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny walks during an opposition rally in Moscow, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian investigators announced new theft and money laundering charges against opposition politician Alexei Navalny on Tuesday, increasing pressure against one of President Vladimir Putin’s biggest domestic critics.

Under the charges announced by the federal Investigative Committee in a statement, Navalny and his brother Oleg face up to ten years jail.

In a separate case, a Russian court handed Navalny a suspended five-year sentence for theft last month.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.