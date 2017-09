Opposition leader Alexei Navalny talks to the media after leaving a justice court building in Moscow, April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Moscow court on Monday returned a theft case against opposition leader Alexei Navalny to prosecutors on Monday, Russian news agencies reported, handing a reprieve to the one of President Vladimir Putin’s biggest critics.

The ruling means the second trial of the protest leader who is already serving a five-year suspended sentence will be put off at least until prosecutors remove flaws in their case.