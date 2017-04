Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a hearing after being detained at the protest against corruption and demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, at the Tverskoi court in Moscow, Russia March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Wednesday called on his supporters to hold protest rallies across the country on June 12, which is the annual Russia Day public holiday.

Navalny, who wants to run for president in 2018, was freed earlier this week from jail where he spent 15 days for his role in nationwide protests last month which ended with over 1,000 arrests.

