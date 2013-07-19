Kremlin urges Navalny supporters not to break the law

NOVOGORSK, Russia (Reuters) - The Kremlin warned supporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Friday that they must abide by the law following protests against his conviction on theft charges.
In his first statement on Thursday’s verdict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin could not discuss court cases. He said Navalny’s supporters had staged a number of unsanctioned rallies and must not break the law.
