FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian protest leader Navalny sentenced to five years in jail
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 18, 2013 / 8:39 AM / 4 years ago

Russian protest leader Navalny sentenced to five years in jail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Kirov, July 18, 2013. Navalny was found guilty of theft on Thursday at a trial he says is politically motivated because of his opposition to President Vladimir Putin. Prosecutors have asked the court to jail Navalny for six years. The judge was expected to hand down a sentence later on Thursday at the trial in the industrial city of Kirov, 900 km (550 miles)northeast of Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

KIROV, Russia (Reuters) - A Russian judge sentenced protest leader Alexei Navalny to five years in prison on Thursday after convicting him of large-scale theft in a trial Navalny said was politically motivated.

Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin’s biggest critics, was led away from court by law enforcement officers after the judge pronounced the sentence in the industrial city of Kirov. Prosecutors had asked for a six-year sentence.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.