Russian protest leader Navalny sentenced to five years in jail

Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Kirov, July 18, 2013. Navalny was found guilty of theft on Thursday at a trial he says is politically motivated because of his opposition to President Vladimir Putin. Prosecutors have asked the court to jail Navalny for six years. The judge was expected to hand down a sentence later on Thursday at the trial in the industrial city of Kirov, 900 km (550 miles)northeast of Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

KIROV, Russia (Reuters) - A Russian judge sentenced protest leader Alexei Navalny to five years in prison on Thursday after convicting him of large-scale theft in a trial Navalny said was politically motivated.

Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin’s biggest critics, was led away from court by law enforcement officers after the judge pronounced the sentence in the industrial city of Kirov. Prosecutors had asked for a six-year sentence.