NefteTransService valued at up to $1.8 billion by organiser: source

MOSCOW (Reuters) - NefteTransService, one of Russia’s biggest private freight rail operators, is being valued at $1.4 billion to $1.8 billion by one of the banks organising its planned IPO, a financial market source said.

NefteTransService is expected to offer around 25 percent of its shares when it goes public in London.

The company announced plans to list earlier this week, allowing it to expand into Ukraine and Kazakhstan as the markets open up to competition. The company declined comment.