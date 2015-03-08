Fifth suspect in Nemtsov killing to be kept in custody: court

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A judge at a Moscow court on Sunday ordered that Anzor Gubashev, who has been charged over the killing of opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, should be kept in custody until April 28.

The judge told a court hearing that Gubashev, who was covering his face in the courtroom with a sheet of paper, had denied to investigators that he was involved in the killing. Earlier, the court ordered that four other people detained over the killing be kept in custody.