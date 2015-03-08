FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fifth suspect in Nemtsov killing to be kept in custody: court
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 8, 2015 / 2:09 PM / 3 years ago

Fifth suspect in Nemtsov killing to be kept in custody: court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A judge at a Moscow court on Sunday ordered that Anzor Gubashev, who has been charged over the killing of opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, should be kept in custody until April 28.

The judge told a court hearing that Gubashev, who was covering his face in the courtroom with a sheet of paper, had denied to investigators that he was involved in the killing. Earlier, the court ordered that four other people detained over the killing be kept in custody.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Christian Lowe; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.