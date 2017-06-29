Ramzan Bakhayev, who is suspected of involvement in the killing of opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, is escorted by police officers upon his arrival to a trial at the Moscow military district court, Russia June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Anzor Gubashev, who is suspected of involvement in the killing of opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, is escorted by police officers upon his arrival to a trial at the Moscow military district court, Russia June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Shagid Gubashev, who is suspected of involvement in the killing of opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, sits inside a glass-walled cage during their trial at the Moscow military district court, in Moscow, Russia June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tamerlan Eskerkhanov, who is suspected of involvement in the killing of opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, stands inside a glass-walled cage during their trial at the Moscow military district court, Russia June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

FILE PHOTO: Zaur Dadayev, charged with involvement in the murder of Russian opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, speaks inside a defendants' cage in Moscow, Russia March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo

MOSCOW A court on Thursday convicted five men of murdering Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, more than two years after he was shot dead near the Kremlin.

Nemtsov, one of President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critics, was murdered in 2015 as he walked across a bridge in the heart of Moscow after dining with his girlfriend. Aged 55, he had been working on a report examining Russia's role in Ukraine. His killing sent a chill through opposition circles.

After more than eight months of hearings, a jury trial convicted five men of his murder on Thursday, including the man prosecutors said pulled the trigger, Zaur Dadayev, a former soldier in Chechnya.

It said the four others had acted as his accomplices and that the group had been promised a bounty of 15 million rubles ($253,889.59) for the high-profile assassination.

($1 = 59.0808 rubles)

(Reporting by Svetlana Reiter; Additional reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe)