Investigators probe whether Nemtsov murder was meant to destabilize Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Investigative Committee is pursuing several lines on inquiry following the murder of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov, including the possibility it was an attempt to destabilize the political situation, Interfax news agency said.
It said the committee, which answers to President Vladimir Putin, also saw an attack by radical Islamists as a possibility in the case and that there could be links with events in Ukraine.
Reporting by Polina Devitt, Editing by Timothy Heritage