FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suspect in Nemtsov killing is devout Muslim shocked by Charlie Hebdo cartoons: Chechen leader
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 8, 2015 / 6:53 PM / 3 years ago

Suspect in Nemtsov killing is devout Muslim shocked by Charlie Hebdo cartoons: Chechen leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Chechen suspect in the killing of Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov is a “deep believer” who was shocked by the Charlie Hebdo cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Sunday.

Russian investigators said last week they were looking into the possibility that Islamist militants had shot dead Nemtsov, a liberal, over his defense of the cartoons in the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

“All who know Zaur (Dadayev) confirm that he is a deep believer and also that he, like all Muslims, was shocked by the activities of Charlie and comments in support of printing the cartoons,” Kadyrov wrote on his Instagram account.

Kadyrov also confirmed that Dadayev, one of five suspects detained over the Feb. 27 killing of Nemtsov, had been a member of the Chechen police and had been decorated for bravery.

Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.