Zaur Dadayev, charged with involvement in the murder of Russian opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, looks out from a defendants' cage inside a court building in Moscow, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian judge on Sunday said a man detained on suspicion of killing opposition figure Boris Nemtsov had admitted to investigators that he was involved in the killing.

The judge at Moscow’s Basmanny court ordered that Zaur Dadayev be held in custody until April 28, a Reuters reporter in the courtroom said.