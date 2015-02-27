Putin condemns opposition leader's killing, says may be contract killing

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the murder of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov and said it may have been a contract killing, Russian news agencies quoted his spokesman as saying early on Saturday.

Dmitry Peskov said the shooting late on Friday in Moscow could also be a “provocation” - the opposition plans a big protest in Moscow on Sunday.

He said Putin had been quickly informed of the killing and that the president had expressed his condolences and ordered the security agencies to investigate.