FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. chief condemns murder of Russian opposition leader Nemtsov
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 28, 2015 / 10:08 PM / 3 years ago

U.N. chief condemns murder of Russian opposition leader Nemtsov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters)- - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Saturday condemned the assassination of Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead by unknown attackers in Moscow.

“The Secretary-General was shocked by and condemns the brutal killing of Boris Nemtsov in Moscow on 27 February,” the United Nations press office said in a statement.

Ban “notes that an investigation into this murder has been announced, and he expects the perpetrators to be brought to justice swiftly,” it added.

It said he expressed his condolences to Nemtsov’s family, friends and supporters.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.