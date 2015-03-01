FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry calls for 'transparent, real investigation' into Nemtsov killing
March 1, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 3 years ago

Kerry calls for 'transparent, real investigation' into Nemtsov killing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry testifies to the House Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States wants to see a “thorough, transparent, real investigation” into the killing of Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday.

Kerry said that U.S. intelligence did not know who was behind Nemtsov’s death in Moscow. “The bottom line is we hope there will be a thorough, transparent, real investigation, not just of who actually fired the shots but who if anyone may have ordered or instructed or been behind this,” Kerry told the ABC program “This Week.”

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Frances Kerry

