FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian mother held after babies found dead in freezer
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
May 16, 2013 / 3:01 PM / 4 years ago

Russian mother held after babies found dead in freezer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian police detained the mother of two baby boys whose bodies were found after five years in a freezer in the basement of the supermarket where she worked, investigators said on Thursday.

The Investigative Committee said the boys were born alive, but died shortly afterwards from exposure. Their mother had kept the bodies in her refrigerator before moving them to the supermarket where she worked in western Russia.

Local police said that the owners of the supermarket were being questioned. “It should be clarified why over the course of five years no one in the management of the shop did anything regarding the contents of the freezer,” Itar Tass quoted a police source as saying.

Reporting By Thomas Grove; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.