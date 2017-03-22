MOSCOW The board of directors of Russian daily business newspaper Vedomosti has appointed Ilya Bulavinov, the head of internet broadcasting department of Russian state TV's First Channel, as its new editor-in-chief, Vedomosti said on Wednesday.

The previous editor-in-chief, Tatyana Lysova, who has worked for Vedomosti in different capacities since it was founded in 1999, has left the newspaper.

The paper's foreign investors sold their stakes to a Russian publisher in 2015, a move partly motivated by a law which capped foreign media ownership.

Bulavinov, 44, was nominated by the family of Demyan Kudryavtsev, which owns the newspaper, and supported by four board members, while another three members voted for an internal candidate proposed by Lysova, Vedomosti said.

Bulavinov worked at another Russian newspaper Kommersant for 20 years until 2013.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by David Evans)