Norilsk shareholders mull $10 billion dividends: sources

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Shareholders of Norilsk Nickel (GMKN.MM) are discussing the payout of dividends of $10 billion over a three year period from 2012-2014, two sources close to different shareholders said on Wednesday.

Tycoon Roman Abramovich on Tuesday took a stake in Norilsk Nickel (GMKN.MM) ending a four-year battle over the world’s biggest nickel and palladium miner between two of Russia’s richest men - Vladimir Potanin and Oleg Deripaska. The pair disagreed over board control and payments to shareholders.

“It is an opportunity,” one of the sources said of the possible dividend payments, adding that discussions are taking place as part on finalizing the peace deal.

Shares of Norilsk rose 4 percent to 5,070 roubles by 0950 GMT.