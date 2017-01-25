Russia's Novatek says hopes to enter Asian gas market

A company logo is seen at the sales office of Novatek, Russia's largest independent natural gas producer, in Moscow September 16, 2012.

VIENNA (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Novatek hopes to enter the Asian gas market by shipping liquefied natural gas or by sending supplies via Gazprom's Power of Siberia pipeline, Novatek Chief Financial Officer Mark Gyetvay said on Wednesday.

"We don't expect to see a dramatic increase in demand coming from Europe. We see growth coming from the Asian market," Gyetvay told a conference in Vienna.

"We can ship LNG or we wait for Power of Siberia to be built by Gazprom and we feed into that pipeline."

Gyetvay added that his company was not lobbying for the right to export gas to Europe via pipelines as he said the EU market was not attractive.

Gazprom currently has a monopoly on exporting gas by pipeline from Russia, so any pipeline exports by Novatek would require legal changes first.