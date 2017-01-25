FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Novatek says hopes to enter Asian gas market
January 25, 2017
January 25, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 7 months ago

Russia's Novatek says hopes to enter Asian gas market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A company logo is seen at the sales office of Novatek, Russia's largest independent natural gas producer, in Moscow September 16, 2012.Maxim Shemetov

VIENNA (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Novatek hopes to enter the Asian gas market by shipping liquefied natural gas or by sending supplies via Gazprom's Power of Siberia pipeline, Novatek Chief Financial Officer Mark Gyetvay said on Wednesday.

"We don't expect to see a dramatic increase in demand coming from Europe. We see growth coming from the Asian market," Gyetvay told a conference in Vienna.

"We can ship LNG or we wait for Power of Siberia to be built by Gazprom and we feed into that pipeline."

Gyetvay added that his company was not lobbying for the right to export gas to Europe via pipelines as he said the EU market was not attractive.

Gazprom currently has a monopoly on exporting gas by pipeline from Russia, so any pipeline exports by Novatek would require legal changes first.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Winning; editing by Katya Golubkova

