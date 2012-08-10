Russia Novatek second-quarter profit down 33 percent year on year FX loss

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Novatek (NVTK.MM), Russia’s top non-state gas producer, said on Friday its second quarter net profit attributable to shareholders declined 33 percent to 9.66 billion roubles ($305.09 million) due to a forex loss, in line with consensus.

As of 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), Novatek’s Moscow-traded shares had fallen 1.9 percent, underperforming the broader market , which slid 1.5 percent.

Investors are largely focused on Novatek’s plans for gas trade in Europe as well as further development of the liquefied natural gas project is developing in partnership with France’s major Total (TOTF.PA). A conference call is scheduled for Tuesday.

The company has been quietly preparing to tap foreign markets in a soft challenge to the export monopoly held by Russia’s top gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM), and is poised to start shipping liquefied natural gas from the gas-rich Arctic Yamal peninsula later in the decade.

Novatek said in a statement on Friday that its revenues were 45.15 billion roubles in the April-June of 2012 versus 40.63 billion roubles for the same period last year.

The company said it incurred a 5.299 billion roubles forex-related loss in the second quarter 2012 as compared to a non-cash gain of 766 million roubles in the same period of 2011. The loss is attributed to its dollar-denominated long-term debt, which stood at 70, 82 billion roubles as of June 30, down from 75.18 billion roubles by the end of 2011.

A poll of analysts showed an average forecast of 9.67 billion roubles in second quarter net profit and revenues of 45.98 billion roubles.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization Rose to 20.41 billion roubles from 19.76 billion roubles.