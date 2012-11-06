FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Novatek buys 49 percent in Nortgas for $1.4 billion
November 6, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

Russia's Novatek buys 49 percent in Nortgas for $1.4 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest gas producer Novatek (NVTK.MM) said on Tuesday it has acquired 49 percent of gas company Nortgas for $1.38 billion.

Nortgas holds the hydrocarbon production license for the Severo-Urengoyskoye field, located in the Nadym-Pur-Taz and Purovskiy regions of the Yamal-Nenets district and is in close proximity to Novatek’s existing production in Northern Russia.

Novatek, controlled by businessman Gennady Timchenko and its CEO Leonid Mikhelson, is pursuing an aggressive policy of ramping up gas production with a view to doubling yearly output by 2020 from over 50 billion cubic meters currently. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)

