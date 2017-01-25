Russia's Novatek says talks with Gazprom hold up its new strategy

VIENNA (Reuters) - Russia's second largest gas producer Novatek (NVTK.MM) will present its updated strategy once talks with Gazprom (GAZP.MM) on the acquisition of gas fields are completed, its chief financial officer Mark Gyetvay told reporters on Wednesday.

Novatek, which calls itself the world's largest non-state gas producer by output, had planned to announce its strategy by the end of 2016. The company shifted its focus to producing more crude oil, contributing to Russia's record high oil output.

The company has been in talks with Gazprom about the acquisition of four Tambey gas fields in the Arctic Yamal region, where Novatek pans to launch a liquefied natural gas plant later this year.

"The thing on the strategy, there are too many moving parts. As you know, we are talking to Gazprom about the Tambey fields and there are other assets. And once those are concluded, it allows us to be able to develop our plan," Gyetvay told reporters on the sidelines of the European Gas conference in Vienna.

"We already have the strategy in mind but we need to finish this first before we put it out. We hope to get that sometimes this year," he said.

Novatek's gas output declined by 2.7 percent to 66.1 billion cubic metres in 2016, while gas condensate and oil production jumped by almost 37 percent to 12.44 million tonnes (almost 250,000 barrels per day) as it commissioned new fields.