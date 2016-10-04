FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia has no far-reaching plans to suspend U.S. agreements: Kremlin
#World News
October 4, 2016 / 2:24 PM / a year ago

Russia has no far-reaching plans to suspend U.S. agreements: Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has no far-reaching plans to suspend further agreements with the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday proposed a law suspending a Moscow-Washington agreement to dispose of weapons-grade plutonium.

"I wouldn't see far-reaching plans (in this)," Peskov said, adding that there was no connection between nuclear security issues and sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Jack Stubbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
