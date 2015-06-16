FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry said concerned by Putin's missile announcement
#World News
June 16, 2015 / 5:39 PM / 2 years ago

Kerry said concerned by Putin's missile announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday he was concerned by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement he would add more than 40 new intercontinental ballistic missiles to Russia’s nuclear arsenal this year.

“It does concern me,” Kerry told reporters at a news briefing.

Kerry said Putin’s stance could be posturing but added, “Nobody should hear that kind of announcement from the leader of a powerful country and not be concerned about what the implications are.”

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott

