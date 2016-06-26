Factbox: Rosatom global projects

МОSCOW (Reuters) - Russian nuclear giant Rosatom has an order portfolio of more than $100 billion, but many of its projects are in developing countries which will struggle to incorporate nuclear power into their grids. Other projects have stalled because of local opposition or international political tensions.
Project Status/deadline Obstacles
Finland Contract signed in Construction has
2013, initially been delayed over
expected to start a financing
producing electricity dispute and
in 2024 shareholder
nationality
requirements
Iran Contract for two new Construction
reactors signed in delayed by seismic
2014 studies
Bangladesh Contract signed in Lack of local
2015, reactors nuclear expertise,
expected to start underdeveloped
operating in power grid
2020-2024
Hungary Contract for two new EU investigating
reactors at the Paks tender procedure
site signed in 2014, and financing
construction planned conditions
to start in 2018
Turkey Agreement for four Moscow-Ankara
reactors signed in political
2010, but still no tensions, Rosatom
license blames delays on
laws prohibiting
building works
near olive groves
India Second reactor to Local opposition,
begin operation in fierce competition
near future, contract from Western
for 2 more blocks reactor vendors
signed in 2014
Jordan Tender won in 2013, China is now
pre-investment expected to join
agreement signed in the project
2015 requiring further
negotiations
China Construction of two Competition from
reactors ongoing, China's own
start of operation nuclear industry
expected in 2018
Belarus Construction of two Tensions with
reactors ongoing, neighboring
start of the Lithuania over
operation expected in safety concerns
2018-2020
Construction expected Formal reason for
Vietnam to start in 2020, six delay: ecological
years later than issues. Western
initially planned vendors also in
the running
Egypt Contract expected to Little nuclear
be signed soon expertise, weak
power grid
Bolivia Contract expected to Little nuclear
be signed soon expertise, weak
power grid
Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; Editing by Geert De Clercq