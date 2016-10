A worker at an oil field owned by Bashneft, Bashkortostan, Russia, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW Russia's Bashkortostan region is unlikely to sell its 25 percent stake in Bashneft (BANE.MM) to oil major Rosneft (ROSN.MM), a Russian government source said on Friday.

State-owned oil giant Rosneft has bought a controlling stake of 50.08 percent in Bashneft for 329.69 billion rubles ($5.24 billion).

Rosneft said on Friday it was discussing the purchase of 100 percent of Bashneft with Russia's anti-monopoly body.

($1 = 62.8970 roubles)

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Jack Stubbs)