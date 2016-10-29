Russia sees oil output slightly up in 2017-18: draft budget

A worker checks the valve of an oil pipe at an oil field owned by Russian state-owned oil producer Bashneft near the village of Nikolo-Berezovka, northwest of Ufa, Bashkortostan, January 28, 2015.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia expects to increase its oil output by 0.7 percent next year and a further 0.9 percent in 2018, the draft federal budget showed.

Crude production is seen at a record-high 548 million tonnes in 2017 and 553 million tonnes in both 2018 and 2019, up from an estimated 544 million tonnes this year, the document showed.

Russia, one of the world's top oil producers, has said it was willing to freeze output as part of a global deal between OPEC and non-OPEC nations aimed to support oil prices.