MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Deputy Energy Minister Alexei Teksler said on Thursday an oil price of $20 per barrel would be unsustainable for Russian oil companies, Interfax news agency reported.

News agency RIA also quoted Teksler saying that if global oil prices fell to $20 per barrel and remained at this level for a long period, then “difficult decisions for the budget could be made, but we hope that it would not happen”.