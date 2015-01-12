FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Novorossiisk port suspends oil exports due to storm
#Environment
January 12, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Novorossiisk port suspends oil exports due to storm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Black sea port of Novorossiisk has suspended exports of oil and oil products due to stormy weather since Jan. 9, its representative said on Monday.

Loadings are not expected to resume before Tuesday, according to port and industry sources.

Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) may halt oil pumpings to the port as tank farms in Novorossiisk are almost filled, the sources said.

Exports of oil products via the neighboring ports of Taman and Tuapse have also been suspended on Monday due to storms, according to sources.

No-one at Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) or the Caspian pipeline consortium (CPC) could immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin and Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by David Holmes

