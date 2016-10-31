Factbox: How Russia is ramping up its oil output in 2016-2017

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has pledged to join a global pact to cap oil output, gave the green light on Monday to start production at a new Caspian Sea field owned by country's No.2 oil producer Lukoil, the second launch in a week.

Russian oil production is expected to reach 547 million tonnes this year (10.95 million barrels per day), rising to 548 million tonnes in 2017.

Below are details of some of Russia's new or planned fields.

Trebs and Titov, Phase 2

The field in the Timan-Pechora region is operated by a joint venture between Lukoil and Bashneft. Russian state oil champion Rosneft bought a controlling stake in Bashneft this month.

The field plans to increase output in 2016 to up to 2.0 million tonnes, after producing 1.4 million tonnes in 2015. Production is seen peaking at 4.8 million tonnes, or around 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), in 2019.

Novy Port

The field was put onstream by Gazprom Neft in May and is seen producing around 2.5 million tonnes this year and 5 million tonnes next year, rising to 6 million in 2018 and remaining around that level for at least 7 years.

The period of peak output may be extended, while the volume target could be increased to up to 8 million tonnes a year.

Messoyakha

The field was put onstream in September by Gazprom Neft and Rosneft, which are jointly developing the field.

Messoyakha should add 600,000 tonnes of oil (about 12,000 bpd) to Russia's production this year. It will target 3 million tonnes in 2017 and reach 5.5 million by 2020 (60,000 and 110,000 bpd respectively).

Pyakyakhinskoye

The field in the Arctic region of Yamal was put onstream on Oct. 25 by Lukoil. Lukoil plans to produce 200,000 tonnes of oil and gas condensate at the field in 2016, boosting output to 1.5 million tonnes (30,000 bpd) in 2017.

Filanovsky

The oilfield in the Caspian Sea is owned by Lukoil and is expected to produce 4.4 million tonnes of oil in 2017. Filanovsky's peak oil output is seen at 6 million tonnes a year, or 120,000 bpd, in 2019.

Suzun

The field is a part of the Vankor group of fields in eastern Siberia, owned by Rosneft, and is to be launched later this year. It should produce 1.2 million tonnes (24,000 bpd) this year.

Rosneft plans to produce from 3.5 million to 5.0 million of oil at the field per year in the future.

Kuyumbinskoe

Kuyumbinskoe, a joint venture between Rosneft and Gazprom Neft, is due to start production in 2017, pumping 300,000 tonnes that year. It should peak at up to 11 million tonnes a year, or 220,000 bpd, in 2029.

(Story corrects output figure for Filanovsky field to 4.4 million tonnes, not 1.5 million, after Lukoil clarifies data.)