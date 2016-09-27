FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Sakhalin-2 partners agree on LNG marketing strategy for third train: Shell
September 27, 2016 / 11:51 PM / a year ago

Russia's Sakhalin-2 partners agree on LNG marketing strategy for third train: Shell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, Russia (Reuters) - Partners at Russia's Sakhalin-2, the sole liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in the country, have agreed on the strategy of marketing LNG from the planned third train, Olivier Lazare, head of Royal Dutch Shell in Russia, told a conference.

Sakhalin-2 is currently operating two LNG production trains with combined capacity of around 10 million tonnes of LNG per year. The planned third train should add another 5 million tonnes of annual capacity.

Sakhalin-2 shareholders are Gazprom, Shell and Japan's Mitsui and Mitsubishi.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Sandra Maler

