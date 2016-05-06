FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kremlin: oil output 'freeze' negotiations should start anew
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
May 6, 2016 / 9:21 AM / a year ago

Kremlin: oil output 'freeze' negotiations should start anew

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Negotiations between leading oil producers on possible production curbs, aimed at propping up weak oil prices, should broadly be restarted from scratch, a Kremlin spokesman said on Friday.

Leading global oil producers, including Russia and Saudi Arabia, failed to come to an agreement on a proposed oil output freeze in Doha last month.

“Of course, a lot should be started from the beginning after the recent failure of this process,” Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“The Russian officials, particularly (Energy Minister Alexander) Novak have repeatedly stressed that the ball is not on our side but on the side of our partners,” he said.

Later on Friday Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Peskov said the situation on global oil markets could be discussed, but an agreement on an oil output “freeze” should not be expected between the two countries. “It is a complex collective process,” he said.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jack Stubbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.