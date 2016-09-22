FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Russia can 'in theory' cut oil output by 5 percent: deputy minister
September 22, 2016 / 8:26 AM / a year ago

Russia can 'in theory' cut oil output by 5 percent: deputy minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A worker at an oil field owned by Bashneft, Bashkortostan, Russia, January 28, 2015.Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia can "in theory" reduce its oil output by 5 percent, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Kirill Molodtsov said on Thursday, referring to a possible output freeze by major crude producers in a bid to stabilize global oil prices.

The possible regulation of oil production levels had already been agreed with Russian oil companies, he told reporters on the sidelines of an energy conference in Moscow.

But he later told reporters while potential regulation had been discussed with Russian firms this year no formal agreement had been reached.

"I said that it had been discussed with companies," he told reporters.

OPEC and non-OPEC producers are expected to try to revive a production freeze deal when they meet in Algeria on Sept. 26-28 after a similar initiative collapsed in Doha in April because Iran refused to restrict its supplies.

Molodtsov declined to comment on any possible Russian proposals for the Algeria meeting.

Russia's oil output was 10.71 million barrels per day (bpd) in August. Its daily oil production touched a record high of 11.75 million barrels on Tuesday. [O/RUS1]

Daily oil production of 11.1 million barrels is "a fully realistic level" for Russia, Molodtsov said.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov and Polina Devitt; Editing by Christian Lowe and Dmitry Solovyov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
