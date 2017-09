Gasoline drips off a nozzle during refueling at a gas station in Altadena, California March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Deputy Energy Minister Kirill Molodtsov said on Thursday that a new initiative on talks about oil output freeze is likely to emerge in a couple of weeks.

“In a week or two a new initiative about the talks will emerge,” Molodtsov told reporters.