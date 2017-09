A fuel price board is pictured at a Lukoil petrol station in the West Siberian city of Kogalym, Russia, January 25, 2016. Picture taken January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Leonid Fedun, a vice president of Russia’s No.2 oil producer Lukoil, said on Tuesday that Moscow should continue talks on a global oil production freeze to prop up weak oil prices.

He also said that Russian oil production, one of the world’s largest, will start falling this year if the government does not change the tax regime.