Russia must change Arctic tax to let projects go ahead-deputy minister

ST PETERSBURG, Russia/MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia must change its oil taxation regime if it wants its Arctic offshore projects to get off the ground, Alexei Texler, Russia’s deputy energy minister, said in an interview.

Texler told Reuters that with oil prices at their current low levels, proposed projects in the Arctic needed a profit-based tax of the sort credited with spurring a shale oil boom in the United States.

Exploration in the Arctic has been identified by environmentalists as a one of the risky global prospects which threaten a major increase in carbon emissions, yet without it Russian President Vladimir Putin’s goal of keeping the country among the world’s top producers may fail.

Excluding Arctic exploration, Russia’s oil output will likely tumble from its current post-Soviet high of 10.7 million barrels per day as fields in west Siberia deplete.

“It is obvious that under the current taxation regime Arctic project won’t fly as they are more expensive than regular ones,” Texler said, declining to be drawn on when a new system could be introduced or which projects it would cover.

Russia taxes the oil industry by taxing mineral extraction and oil exports, both linked to the global oil price. Discounts are given depending on the complexity of the field, its depletion rate and other factors.

With current low oil prices deterring companies from investing in new projects, one way to spur interest would be to keep taxation as close to zero as possible, the regime enjoyed by Russia’s sole operating Arctic offshore field, Prirazlomnoye.

A profit-based system, some companies argue, would allow them to better plan investments. But such a move would cut state revenue and has far been opposed by the Finance Ministry.

Texler said the cost of exploring the Arctic was estimated at between $35 and $100 per barrel, depending on the field, comparing with current oil prices of around $64.

PEAK PRODUCTION

The Arctic is estimated to contain 20 percent of the world’s undiscovered hydrocarbon resources, but Prirazlomnoye is Russia’s only operating offshore field there. Run by Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of state gas company Gazprom, the field produced 300,000 tonnes of oil last year.

It will reach peak production of 5.5 million tonnes (110,000 bpd) by 2021.

Russia has targeted the Kara Sea, where state oil firm Rosneft drilled its first exploration well with the help of its U.S. partner ExxonMobil last year.

Rosneft had to postpone a second well’s drilling from 2015 due to western sanctions, which restrict its access to global funds and technologies, after Exxon suspended cooperation.

The Kara Sea and Prirazlomnoye fields both enjoy discounted tax regimes, which are changed when oil prices move. The government calculates its oil export duty each month and sets a basic mineral extraction rate each year.

Texler estimates offshore reserves should in total produce 50 million tonnes per year, or a tenth of what Russia is currently pumping, in 2035, from around 16 to 17 million now, mainly from Sakhalin projects.

Out of those 50 million, 30 to 33 million tonnes should come from the Arctic. But work there has been postponed because of Western sanctions.

Until new resources are unlocked, Russia will face a fall in oil production, Vagit Alekperov, chief executive with Lukoil and its biggest private co-owner, said last week.

“Now, over 80 percent of oil is being produced from fields at their late stage of development, discovered before 1990 ... To a big regret, the fall in oil production would not be substituted by new (oil) provinces in coming years,” Alekperov said.