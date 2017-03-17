Surgutneftegaz sells May ESPO crude at lowest premiums since 2015: sources

SINGAPORE/MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Surgutneftegaz has sold three cargoes of ESPO crude loading in May at the lowest premiums since 2015, trade sources said on Friday.

The cargoes were sold at $1.60-$1.80 a barrel above Dubai quotes, they said.

The premiums are the lowest since prices recorded in September 2015 for oil loading in July that year, according to data on Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Buyers of the cargoes loading on April 30-May 5, May 3-8 and May 5-10 were not immediately known.