Squeezed out by China, Japan's JX slashes Russian ESPO crude buys

Japan's top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp's Eneos brand logo is seen under a tanker lorry at a gas station in Miyashiro, north of Tokyo December 19, 2012.

MOSCOW/TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, a major buyer of Russia's ESPO crude blend, has slashed purchases in favor of cheaper Middle East oil, reflecting the impact of China's "teapot" refineries on global oil flows.

A long-time buyer of ESPO crude from Russia's Far East, JX has changed contract terms with Russia's top oil firm Rosneft and trading firm Tenergy, enabling it to take less oil or buy alternative blends, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The move follows a surge in imports of ESPO crude by China, driven by demand from independent refiners, known as "teapots", which has pushed up the price of ESPO compared with similar Middle East blends such as Arab Extra Light.

"In the first half of the year China was buying ESPO at really high prices, pushing up the market, although their buying has since calmed down," said a trading source at a Japanese company.

"Even though the distance to Japan is short, the prices rose to a level where it makes more economic sense to buy from the Middle East."

Teapot refineries, which were granted crude import quotas at the end of 2015 in a bid to boost competition, prefer ESPO as it is mostly sold through spot sales and shipments take only a few days to arrive at Chinese ports from Russia's Far East.

China and Japan each accounted for about a third of ESPO purchases at the start of 2015. By May this year, Chinese buyers, including state-owned Unipec, took 72 percent of all ESPO sold, while Japan's purchases fell to just 9 percent, Reuters trade data shows.

ESPO Blend rose from about $1 a barrel more than Arab Extra Light for January loading to about $3 a barrel more for March-April loading, Reuters calculations based on trade data showed.

JX Nippon stopped buying ESPO Blend on a monthly basis from Tenergy, which sells on behalf of small producers, in March this year. The companies entered into a frame contract, which gives JX an option to buy ESPO Blend when it's convenient for both parties, two trading sources said.

JX is also preparing to change the terms of its contract with Rosneft, two trading sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. From July, JX will also be able to load Sokol crude from Rosneft under the same contract. JX currently buys Sokol on the spot market.

Japan's biggest refiner routinely bought 100,000 tonnes a month of ESPO Blend on term from each company in 2013 to 2015 and about the same amount on the spot market, giving it 16-20 percent of the ESPO market. In April-June this year, its share fell to just 5 percent, Reuters data shows.

JX Nippon declined to comment on specific purchase deals.

Rosneft said that JX Nippon Oil and Energy is a key partner in Asia, but also declined to comment on specific contract terms.

Other Japanese refiners that had been buying ESPO, such as Cosmo, mainly used spot contracts and had already scaled back purchases, market participants said.

"There are plenty of cheaper grades in Asia, everyone is fighting for market share," said a source at a large international trading company. "Japan won't buy ESPO just because it's loaded around the corner."